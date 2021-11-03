Vaccinated seniors 'dunk COVID' with celebratory carnival

At Arcadia Senior Living, 98% of the residents have been fully vaccinated. For seniors and staff, that's a huge relief.

PORTLAND, Ore. — In between sun breaks on Wednesday, there was a lot to reflect on at Arcadia Senior Living in Southeast Portland.

“We hope we get to go back to the beach one day. That was a lot of fun. They have some fun trips,” said resident Laurie Perry.

Perry and fellow resident Marianne Powell are two of the 59 residents at Arcadia Senior Living. They sat outside with many of their neighbors on Wednesday, daydreaming of things to come. The past year has been an especially long one, especially for Powell, who suffered through COVID-19.

“I lost lots of weight,” she said. “Fifteen pounds in one month. I just couldn't eat and I didn't know what I had.”

She smiles now, not because she beat it, but because the people at Arcadia are celebrating a milestone.

“It is a big day. It's a fun day,” said Cindie-Lou Scholer, who oversees occupancy and residency services.

Seniors were treated to a carnival today to celebrate 98% of the residents getting fully vaccinated.

“These poor residents went through a really hard time,” Scholer said. "It's been now a year. We've done a great job with isolation, but they still haven't been able to see their families, their loved ones, and it wears on them quite a bit."

The party inside spilled out to the parking lot where Perry and Powell sat. A dunk tank was waiting for residents to try and dunk caregiver Ashton, who volunteered to get a little wet.

“We got the dunk tank today cause we dunked COVID today,” Perry said.

She, along with Powell got her second dose last month. Perry said she had no serious side effects from it.

“The first time I didn't feel a thing and the second time, my arm hurt a bit that was it,” said Powell.

It was evident what the best medicine was for these folks. Getting together and hopefully getting closer to welcoming visitors back in the building. Powell has a daughter who lives in Clackamas, and Perry has a niece in Seattle.

“We’re going to have Christmas this summer,” Perry smiled.

“We're their family inside here. So we take that seriously. And it just makes you get up every day,” said Scholer.