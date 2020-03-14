The University of Portland said in a release on Thursday that they will be transitioning to online classes beginning Wednesday, March 18.

All students without prior approval have been asked to vacate on-campus residence halls by noon on Tuesday, March 17.

"We're are closing residence halls as a precautionary measure while we transition to online instruction next week," said University of Portland spokesperson Michael Lewellen. "However we are allowing some students with special circumstances to remain."

The campus will remain open to provide essential services to students who received approval to stay on campus.

U of P said that the Office of Residence Life and Hall Directors will work with the students who may be unable to return home and are approved to remain in the halls.

RELATED: Coronavirus live updates: Trump says he took virus test, considering domestic travel restrictions

RELATED: Real-time updates: U.S. House passes aid package to help those affected by coronavirus

RELATED: Real-time updates: Coronavirus in Oregon and Washington