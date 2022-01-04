With omicron wave headed for Oregon, University of Portland requires COVID-19 booster shots for spring semester

With the omicron spike slated to hit Oregon soon, the University of Portland has made booster shots mandatory for returning students and staff.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The University of Portland (UP) announced on Tuesday that it will require COVID-19 boosters for students, faculty and staff who are returning for the spring semester beginning Jan. 10.



According to a release from the school, the University of Portland is requiring that all students, faculty and staff have their booster two weeks after their eligibility date with Feb. 1 being the final deadline to have received a booster.

The school is also asking that all students be tested for COVID-19 before arriving on campus. Additional testing will take place approximately five days after their arrival. The first week of classes on Jan. 10 will be administered online as a precaution against COVID-19.



“Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, two principles have guided our efforts: first, promoting the health and well-being of UP community members, and second, living out our mission as a face-to-face, residential institution,” said Dr. Herbert Medina, UP provost and acting president. “The measures we announce today are intended to help us achieve both goals and safely return to campus for our new academic term. I am confident that with continued vigilance and adherence to our COVID-19 protocols, the coming semester will be just as successful as the last.”



UP has a vaccination rate of 96.4% and required vaccination for students, staff and faculty at the beginning of the 2021 fall term. In a news release, UP reported that it had no major outbreaks during the fall semester. UP has also made other changes to accommodate the issues of the pandemic. It has made tents available for outdoor dining and socializing. COVID-19 tests are also available in campus residence halls, and the campus safety office and health and counseling center. All sporting events require proof of vaccination or a recent negative COVID test for entry.



UP will accept students back on Jan. 8.