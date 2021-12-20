University of Oregon requiring COVID booster for students, staff

Michael Schill, the University of Oregon's president, announced the requirement in a letter posted online on Monday.

EUGENE, Ore. — The University of Oregon will require all students, faculty and staff to get a COVID-19 booster shot as soon as they are eligible. The new rule comes as the more contagious COVID-19 omicron variant continues to spread around the country.

Further details about the booster deadline will be announced once they are finalized.

"Boosters are the next step in the evolving public health strategy in which we have adapted and responded as a community during the pandemic," said Schill. "During winter term, we will also continue to rely on our layered health strategies such as wearing masks, testing protocols, and conducting case management."

The University of Oregon and the state's six other public universities require COVID-19 vaccinations for those on campus. As of Monday afternoon, the University of Oregon is the only public university in the state to publicly announce a booster requirement.

Schill said the university is in support of the latest guidance from Oregon public health officials encouraging people to get booster shots.

Last Friday during a news conference, Gov. Kate Brown and state health officials urged Oregonians to get booster shots immediately. They said the state is about three weeks away from a new wave of hospitalizations fueled by the omicron variant. The state's priority during the next few weeks will be to get as many people vaccinated as possible, especially among vulnerable communities, Gov. Brown said.

The omicron variant was first confirmed in the United States on Dec. 1. Since then, more than 40 states have identified omicron cases.

On Dec. 13, the Oregon Health Authority said three omicron cases have been detected in the state — two in Washington County and one in Multnomah County.