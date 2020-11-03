EUGENE, Ore. — The University of Oregon on Wednesday announced steps it’s taking to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus COVID-19.

There have been no known cases of COVID-19 in Lane County, where the university is located. But with spring break coming, the university is enacting the following measures.

GET THE LATEST INFORMATION ON THE CORONAVIRUS

Effective Sunday, March 15, the UO will cancel nonessential events and gatherings of more than 50 people. For information and guidance about events or to seek a waiver, please use this web form. In addition, attendance at all UO home athletic events will be restricted primarily to participating student-athletes, essential personnel and credentialed media. The UO Department of Intercollegiate Athletics will communicate directly with ticket-holders about refunds.

No final exams will be offered in-person for winter term. Provost Patrick Phillips will send guidance shortly to all UO instructors, who will be asked to quickly provide clear direction to students about how they intend to complete courses and assign final grades. Students will receive additional information in the coming days.

For the first three weeks of the spring term – which starts March 30 – the UO will deliver all classes remotely. We will continue to assess and monitor the situation, and provide further guidance about plans for the rest of the term no later than April 10.

Effective Sunday, March 15, all nonessential university travel, both domestic and international, is suspended indefinitely. For more information and guidance on UO travel or to seek a travel waiver, email travelsafe@uoregon.edu.

We strongly encourage students, faculty, and staff to consider not traveling during spring break. We know that may not be possible, but everyone should be aware of travel warnings, quarantine restrictions and other guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to help inform personal travel choices.

The UO campus remains open and operating under a normal schedule, including business functions, offices hours and other support operations. Classified employees and officers of administration should continue to perform their normal functions. Employees should review the frequently asked questions and work with their supervisors to learn more about social distancing techniques and flex work options.

Residence halls will stay open over spring break and beyond, and limited dining will be available during spring break.



RELATED: These events in the Portland/Vancouver area are canceled due to coronavirus concerns

Students, faculty and staff will receive additional information in the coming days about the specific impact these changes will have on their activities. Anyone with questions, concerns or suggestions can fill out this web form or call the coronavirus information line at 541-346-7007. The line will be staffed from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays.

If you aren’t feeling well, the university recommends you stay home and follow health support instructions listed on the university’s website.

“This is a tough time, to be sure, and I wish the steps we are taking were not necessary. Some of these disruptions to our schedules and routines may create stress or anxiety. Take care of yourself and demonstrate grace to each other in the face of these challenges,” university president Michael H. Schill wrote in the announcement.

Athletics

Athletic events in Eugene will take place as scheduled but will continue to be evaluated. Attendance at the events, beginning March 15, will be limited to:

Competing student-athletes, coaches and staff

Essential working personnel

Families of competing student-athletes and coaches

Credentialed media

Recruits

Single-game ticket purchasers for lacrosse, acrobatics and tumbling, baseball and softball will automatically receive a credit equal to their amount of purchase on their account, which can be applied to any future Oregon athletics ticket purchase this season or during the next athletic year (2020-21). Anyone who would prefer to have refund instead of credit can fill out this refund form.

Editor's note: In Oregon, the risk of contracting COVID-19 remains low, according to officials. At KGW, we’re focusing our news coverage on the facts and not the fear around the virus. To see our full coverage, visit our coronavirus section, here: kgw.com/FactsNotFear

RELATED: Timeline: Coronavirus in Oregon and Washington

RELATED: Coronavirus in Oregon: By the numbers