Union County voluntarily returning to Phase 1 after spike in COVID-19 cases

Union County is asking its citizens to voluntarily abide by Phase 1 reopening guidelines.

UNION COUNTY, Ore. — The Union County Board of Commissioners have voted to voluntarily bring the county back to Phase 1 of reopening following an outbreak linked to Lighthouse United Pentecostal Church and a subsequent rise in COVID-19 cases.

The two-day total of 218 new coronavirus cases comes after the county reported just 22 total known cases during the pandemic prior to this week.

However, it is not a mandate and is a recommendation that the community go back to operating under Phase 1 recommendations which are:

Restaurants and bars must ensure tables are spaced at least six (6) feet apart so that at least six (6) feet between parties is maintained, including when customers approach or leave tables

Require all employees to wear cloth face or disposable coverings (provided by the employer)

End all on-site consumption of food and drinks by 10 p.m.

Personal care services must Make appointments with pre-appointment health check

Maintain a customer log

Maintain Six feet physical distancing between clients

Remove all magazines, newspapers, snacks and beverages from waiting areas

Require face coverings by employees and clients (depending on the services provided)

Gyms and fitness centers must limit the number of customers accordingly

Enforce physical distancing and sanitation

Additionally, there are no gatherings larger than 25 people permitted and travel is not advised.

The decision to make the return to Phase 1 voluntary was made with the understanding that the community is well-aware of the presence of the virus and will act with the guidance and best practices in mind, according to a press release from Union County.

Enforcement will be in the form of education to those who are not following the guidelines.

In addition to the voluntary Phase 1 guidelines, the Union County Board of Commissioners also passed a recommendation urging citizens to wear face coverings.