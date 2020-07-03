CLARK COUNTY, Wash. — Clark County has two new cases of coronavirus. A man in his 80s and a woman in her 80s tested positive for COVID-19, Clark County Public Health said Friday.

The man and woman both live in long-term care facilities in Clark County.

Clark County Public Health will address the new cases during a press conference at 2 p.m. Thursday.

Clark County now has three cases of coronavirus. A man in his 70s tested positive for COVID-19 on March 6.

Last Friday, Clark County Public Health said the man had been in isolation since he was tested and will be treated and remain in isolation at PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center.

Clark County Public Health identified a small number of people who had close contact with the case. Those individuals were notified and placed in quarantine, where they will remain for 14 days.

The state of Washington has been the epicenter of the COVID-19 outbreak in the United States. There have been 459 total cases in Washington, 31 of which have resulted in death. In Oregon, there have been 30 positive tests for COVID-19.

Health officials are reminding the public that everyday practices to prevent colds, influenza and other respiratory illnesses can also protect people against COVID-19.

Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. When soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60 percent alcohol.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands.

Cover coughs and sneezes. Use a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash and wash your hands.

Stay home and away from others when sick.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Clean and disinfect objects and surfaces that are frequently touched.

