PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Health Authority on Wednesday reported two more people have died of COVID-19, bringing the state's total to 10.

Health officials also reported 57 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the state's total to 266 people in Oregon who have tested positive for the coronavirus. The cases are spread across 20 counties. Latest numbers from the Oregon Health Authority

The two people who died were 73- and 80-year old women. Both had underlying medical conditions.

An 80-year-old Clackamas County woman died at Legacy Mt. Hood Medical Center. She tested positive on Monday and died Tuesday.

A 73-year-old Marion County woman died at Salem Hospital. She tested positive on Sunday and died Monday.

The 57 new cases announced Wednesday were in the following counties:

Benton: 2

Clackamas: 4

Douglas: 2

Jackson: 1

Josephine: 1

Lane: 1

Lincoln: 1

Linn: 5

Marion: 11

Multnomah: 8

Washington: 20

Yamhill: 1

Gov. Kate Brown announced a statewide stay-home order on Monday, further limiting businesses that can stay open. The order is the state's strictest attempt yet to influence social distancing and curb the spread of COVID-19.

Health officials continue to urge all Oregonians to take steps to protect those who are most vulnerable to complications from COVID-19. Those considered high risk include adults 60 and older, or anyone with a serious health condition, including lung or heart problems, kidney disease, or diabetes, or anyone who has a suppressed immune system.

People vulnerable to complications should follow federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations to stay home as much as possible and avoid gatherings. Every resident should take these basic steps to protect those most at risk: