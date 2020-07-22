264 new COVID-19 cases, 2 more deaths reported in Oregon

Oregon reported 264 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday and two deaths, both of which were in Umatilla County.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon health officials on Wednesday reported 264 new COVID-19 cases and two more deaths, both in Umatilla County, as the coronavirus outbreak continues to grow in the state.

The state’s coronavirus death toll is at 271 people. The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) released the following information on the people who died:

A 77-year-old man in Umatilla County who tested positive on July 9 and died on July 20, in his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

An 82-year-old man in Umatilla County who tested positive on July 16 and died on July 21, at Good Shepherd Hospital in Hermiston. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

The highest case counts for Wednesday were in Multnomah County, with 51 new cases, and in Washington County, where 45 cases were reported.

Here’s a breakdown of the new cases by county:

Baker: 1

Benton: 3

Clackamas: 24

Clatsop: 1

Coos: 3

Crook: 2

Curry: 1

Deschutes: 8

Douglas: 2

Grant: 1

Hood River: 4

Jackson: 11

Jefferson: 6

Josephine: 1

Klamath: 6

Lane: 6

Lincoln: 2

Linn: 6

Malheur: 13

Marion: 31

Morrow: 3

Multnomah: 51

Polk: 4

Umatilla: 24

Wasco: 1

Washington: 45

Yamhill: 4

