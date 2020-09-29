Titans, Vikings suspend in-person activities after Tennessee positive COVID-19 tests

For the first time this season, two NFL teams have had to shut down in-person operations because of positive COVID-19 tests.

The Tennessee Titans suspended in-person activities through Friday after the NFL says three Titans players and five other personnel tested positive for the coronavirus.

The NFL issued a statement Tuesday saying both the Titans and Minnesota Vikings suspended in-person activities following the test results. The Titans beat the Vikings 31-30 in Minneapolis on Sunday.

“Both clubs are working closely with the NFL and the NFLPA, including our infectious disease experts, to evaluate close contacts, perform additional testing and monitor developments,” the NFL said.

A person familiar with situation told The Associated Press the eight test results were all confirmed positives, making this the first COVID-19 outbreak of the NFL season in Week 4. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because of health privacy regulations.

The Vikings released a statement saying they had not received any positive results from their testing after Sunday's game against the Titans. They also said they followed NFL protocol by closing their facility immediately and are working to determine when they can reopen.

NFL statement on the #Vikings and #Titans suspending in-person club activities after eight positive COVID-19 cases with the Titans. pic.twitter.com/Fsj8yr0Xz9 — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 29, 2020

The Titans (3-0) are scheduled to host the Pittsburgh Steelers (3-0) on Sunday in a matchup of two of the league's seven remaining undefeated teams. With the Titans not able to practice until Saturday at the earliest, when that game might be played is unknown.

“All decisions will be made with health and safety as our primary consideration,” the NFL said. “We will continue to share updates as more information becomes available.”

The Titans initially announced Tuesday morning that they would be working remotely “out of an abundance of caution” after several test results came back positive. They beat the Vikings in Minneapolis without outside linebackers coach Shane Bowen, who did not travel with the Titans following a test result Saturday.

The #Vikings confirm they have not had any positive COVID-19 tests, but have suspended in-person club activities and closed their facility immediately. pic.twitter.com/fkxhzqyjZd — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 29, 2020