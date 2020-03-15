PORTLAND, Ore. — Three more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Oregon, bringing the total number of people diagnosed with coronavirus in the state to 39, the Oregon Health Authority announced Sunday.

One of the new cases is a staff member at the Oregon Veterans' Home in Linn County. There are currently nine residents of the facility, located in Lebanon, who have tested positive.

The employee was sent home once symptoms presented and has been in isolation since.

"Protecting our dedicated staff, along with our residents, has always been the highest priority. All infectious disease control precautions were, and continue to be, taken to mitigate the spread," said ODVA Director Kelly Fitzpatrick.

The other two new cases are in Yamhill County and Deschutes County. Oregon Health Authority said they believe the cases in Yamhill County and Deschutes County are community-acquired.

People vulnerable to complications should follow Federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations to stay home as much as possible and avoid gatherings. Every resident should take these basic steps to protect those most at risk:

Cover your mouth and nose when you cough or sneeze.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.

Stay home if you feel ill.

