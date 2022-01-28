Watch Live: State health officer holds news conference to discuss COVID-19

SALEM, Ore. — Oregon state health officer and epidemiologist Dr. Dean Sidelinger is holding a press conference to discuss the status of COVID-19 in Oregon.
Sidelinger and other state health officials have held weekly news conferences for the past several weeks as the omicron variant has pushed Oregon's COVID case and hospitalization counts to record levels.
Friday's update comes as the state approaches the projected peak of the omicron surge. The latest forecast from Oregon Health and Science University predicted the wave would max out next Tuesday, Feb. 1, with 1,550 hospitalizations statewide.
Oregon had 1,134 confirmed COVID patients in hospitals as of Friday morning, according to Apprise Health Insights, the data subsidiary of the Oregon Association of Hospitals and Health Systems.
That's very close to the current all-time statewide record of 1,178 simultaneous COVID hospitalizations, set on Sept. 1 at the peak of the delta variant wave.
The state has already far eclipsed the pre-omicron record for new daily COVID cases; 3,207 on Aug. 27, a few days ahead of the delta hospitalization peak. Omicron broke that record back in December, and Oregon's daily case count has exceed 10,000 on five days so far this month.
The state's 7-day case average rose from about 700 new cases per day in mid-December to nearly 8,000 in the second week of January, and has fluctuated within a range of 7,400 to 8,300 since then, although it has trended slightly downward each day this week.