LAKE OSWEGO, Ore. — Many small business owners are looking to their landlords for help during the coronavirus pandemic.

One woman we talked with says she’s had less than $1,000 in sales during the past couple of weeks. Tamara Young has owned and operated Consign Couture in Lake Oswego. She says once the coronavirus started to spread into Oregon, it took less than a week for her store to empty out. Young reached out to her landlord asking to get some financial help or some kind of break from her rent, but the company could only offer a little bit of help.

“The only guidance we’ve gotten so far is there will be no late fees but rent is due on the first,” she said.

The property company, Gramor Development, said in a letter they sent Young that have been talking with their bank to see what relief they could offer, but for now many in Tamara’s position are going to have to wait.

