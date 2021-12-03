'You know this is a miracle': Sherwood grandma diagnosed with COVID-19 released from hospital after nearly 100 days

Kim Stoutt, 68, tested positive for COVID-19 and caught pneumonia. She was in the ICU at Kaiser Westside for nearly 100 days, until Wednesday.

SHERWOOD, Oregon — We know older people are more likely to get seriously sick And die from the coronavirus. COVID-19 put a Sherwood grandma in the hospital for nearly 100 days. She missed Christmas and family milestones.

But on Wednesday, 68-year-old Kim Stoutt got to go home. A day after being released from the hospital, Stoutt told KGW she was adjusting and it felt great to be home.

"I'm kind of winded. I still have some oxygen but no other connections," she said.

Stoutt was a healthy, energetic, involved grandma who survived a bout with breast cancer eight years ago.

"Otherwise completely healthy, took care of her four-year-old granddaughter every day," Stoutt's daughter Kami Golden said, "She's just active in the community and with her family.

Stoutt tested positive for coronavirus on Thanksgiving. A week later, her husband found her unresponsive and an ambulance rushed her to Kaiser Westside.

The 68-year-old caught pneumonia and stayed at the hospital for nearly 100 days, first in the COVID-19 ICU, then in the normal ICU. For 80 of those days she was on a ventilator, sedated.

"They took the trach out and capped it with a cover. I could start talking and that was wonderful because there's a lot you miss when you can't talk," Stoutt said.

She made an incredible turn-around a few weeks ago.

"Before she was released the doctor came in and kind of looked at us and said, 'you know this is a miracle, right?' Because there were three separate times they said she's not going to make it and then somehow she pulled through," Stoutt's daughter-in-law Darci Stoutt said.

"Just kind of knew it was up to me to take the next step," Stoutt added. "The last three weeks is progressive, of getting a little strength and being able to get up."

Darci and Kami say she pushed herself every day and did everything her physical therapists asked of her.

Once she could breathe and eat on her own she was allowed to go home and be with her family.

Wednesday, as she got wheeled out of the hospital, staff lined the hallway, clapping and cheering.

Stoutt credits her care team and her family, who never left her side at the hospital.

"You don't stop. You go figure it out and stay there," Darci said.

"That was really important. Even when I wasn't conscious they were there," Stoutt added.

As her lungs heal, she'll keep up with physical therapy at home. She hopes soon she can play with her granddaughter again.

"I got to progressively get there because I'm going to be running after her pretty soon," Stoutt said, "I feel like, gosh, my life is just now beginning in another way!"