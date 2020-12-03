PORTLAND, Ore. — The Shamrock Run has been postponed indefinitely after Oregon Gov. Kate Brown announced a ban on statewide gatherings of 250 people or more for the next four weeks.

The Shamrock Run was set to celebrate its 42nd year in Portland on March 15.

In a letter emailed to people who have signed up to participate in the Shamrock Run, organizers said they support Brown's decision.

"While it is extremely difficult to postpone an event at this late of date, we fully support the Governor's decisions in the interest of the public's health and safety," the letter said.

Organizers said they're working through contingency plans and said they'll provide another update Thursday afternoon.

