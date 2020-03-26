PORTLAND, Ore. — While people stay home and practice social distancing to limit the spread of COVID-19, there is still one reason many have to leave their home: to get groceries.

This can be especially challenging for people 60 and older, who are at higher risk of having severe symptoms to the coronavirus.

In response to that concern, many grocers have set aside "senior hours" for shoppers in an attempt to limit their exposure to the virus.

Here's a list of "senior hours" for grocery stores in the Portland metro area. Stores are listed in alphabetical order.

Costco

8-9 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Fred Meyer

7-8 a.m. Monday through Thursday.

New Seasons

8-9 a.m. Monday through Friday.

Safeway

7-9 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Target

First hour on Wednesdays.

Trader Joe's

9-10 a.m. daily.

Walgreens

8-9 a.m. Tuesdays.

Walmart

One hour before opening on Tuesdays.

Whole Foods

One hour before opening daily.

WinCo Foods

6-7:30 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.

