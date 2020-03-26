SALEM, Ore — Salem Heath hospital is asking the public to help make 10,000 protective masks for its nurses and care providers threatened by critical shortages during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Starting Thursday at 1 p.m., hospital staff in Salem and Dallas will be giving away hundreds of mask-making kits bagged by employees earlier this week.

Each kit has material for 30 to 50 masks. They contain the surgical paper fabric approved by the hospital, plus instructions and a bag for the finished product.

Volunteers will need to provide their own sewing machine, white thread, scissors or a rotary cutter, and yardstick, straight edge or cutting mat, the hospital said in a news release.

Each household may take only two kits. "Please do not host mask-making parties with friends/neighbors or ask to pick up kits to take to someone else," the hospital said.

The hospital has designated locations and times for dropping off finished masks.

More details, including video instructions, can be found at salemhealth.org/masks.

Pick up mask kits

Thursday, March 26 from 1 to 3 p.m.

Friday, March 27 from 9 to 11 a.m.

Locations

Salem — Town Park security booth (former Kmart parking lot at Mission St. SE and 25th St. SE)

Dallas — West Valley Hospital parking lot (525 SE Washington St., look for the tent)

Drop off completed masks (same locations)

Salem

Monday, March 30, 9 to 11 a.m.

Wednesday, April 1, 1 to 3 p.m.

Thursday, April 2, 10 a.m. to noon

Friday, April 3, 9 to 11 a.m.

Dallas

Thursday, April 2, 1 to 3 p.m.

Friday, April 3, 9 to 11 a.m.

RELATED: 'I've never felt more vulnerable': Nurse describes fears plaguing workers at Oregon hospital

RELATED: Multnomah County asking for donations of protective equipment for first responders