Rising Portland restaurateur dies from complications related to COVID-19 at age 32

While Tropicale was his first bar, he had many plans for the future; his sister says he was "a visionary who saw opportunity everywhere."

PORTLAND, Ore. — Alfredo Climaco, owner of the new cocktail bar Tropicale in Northeast Portland, died from complications related to COVID-19 on Tuesday.

He was just 32 years old, according to The Oregonian/OregonLive.

The bar is currently closed as family, friends and staff mourn Climaco's passing. Staff told KGW he was hospitalized prior to passing away.

People can stop by and pay their respects to Climaco at an altar set up at Tropicale beginning Thursday, according to a Facebook post.

The up-and-coming vibrant restaurateur was known by patrons and staff as "Portland's Piña Colada King"; even the bar's website has the affectionate nickname plastered across its home page.

According to a GoFundMe his family set up, Climaco just opened Tropicale in July and the colorful outdoor bar "mirrored his vibrancy, warmth and love for life." It's located in The Ocean building on NE Glisan - and quickly became a hit. The food is a fusion of Mexican, Caribbean and South American cuisine.

According to The Oregonian/Oregon Live, he founded Mexirican, first a table set up at the Portland Mercado in 2015 then a roving Caribbean piña colada stand popular at festivals and street fairs throughout Portland.

While Tropicale was his first bar, Climaco had big plans for the future; his sister Vivi Climaco-Reyes said on the GoFundMe that he was "a visionary who saw opportunity everywhere, a dreamer with limitless ambition" who wanted to create a cocktail empire.

Family and friends describe him as extremely hard-working. He had worked full time since he was nine years old. Climaco immigrated from Mexico to the United States in 2010 and learned English in business classes at Portland Community College, according to a Facebook post on Tropicale's page.

The Tropicale staff was very close and quickly became his second family, Climaco-Reyes said in a statement.

"Alfredo’s generosity was bottomless," Climaco-Reyes wrote. "He loved making people feel happy and welcome. He worked hard to make Tropicale a friendly, inviting and inclusive escape for all. He wanted everyone to be part of the journey and to be involved in his many plans for the future."

Hundreds of social media posts and comments about his passing show he left a lasting impression on those he came in contact with, and is described as a welcoming friend to anyone who met him.