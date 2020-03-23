Key facts:

95 coronavirus deaths among at least 1,996 overall cases in Washington.

A total of 28,879 people (94% of tests) have tested negative for the virus.

Gov. Jay Inslee said Monday that he will make an announcement at 5:30 p.m. regarding "enhanced strategies to mitigate the COVID-19 outbreak." Details on that announcement have yet to be publicly announced. His addresss will be broadcast live on KING 5, and here at king5.com.

King County is partnering with Harborview Medical Center to open a 45-bed isolation and recovery center at the Harborview Hall building, located at 326 Ninth Avenue.

The city of Seattle is temporarily suspending some parking enforcement measures in an effort to not punish people for staying inside and leaving their cars parked. For instance, the 72-hour rule is now suspended.

Track the statewide outbreak with this map of Washington counties

Click here for previous daily updates.

March 23:

1:14 p.m.

People can donate money and medical gear to UW Medicine for staff providing care for the growing numbers of patients with COVID-19. The organization has set up a website with more information about where to donate face shields, face masks, goggles and other equipment. People can also use the website to leave messages of encouragement to the staff.

11:45 a.m.

Gov. Jay Inslee will be making an announcement from his office tonight at 5:30 p.m. Details have yet to be publicly announced. His address to the public will be broadcast live on KING 5, and here at king5.com.

11 a.m.

International Olympic Committee member Dick Pound told reporters that based on the info the IOC has, the 2020 Summer games are going to be postponed.

9:45 a.m.

Boeing announced it will temporarily suspend production operations at Puget Sound facilities due to coronavirus.

The aerospace giant says it will begin reducing production Monday, and expects operations will be suspended beginning Wednesday.

Production will be suspended for 14 days.

Workers who cannot work remotely will receive pay for the initial 10 working days of the two week suspension, which Boeing says is double the company policy.

9 a.m.

About 350 acres of tulips and 500 acres of daffodils and the RoozenGaarde display garden are now closed to the public, according to a post on the Skagit Valley Tulip Festival Facebook page.

No trespassing signs have been posted.

9 a.m.

High-risk residents of Snohomish County experiencing COVID-19 symptoms now have a drive-thru testing option.

Testing is being done by appointment near Everett Memorial Stadium.

In order to be eligible for testing you must be:

Experiencing symptoms (cough, fever of at least 100.4, sore throat and/or shortness of breath)

AND

Working in health care, public safety, or critical infrastructure like grocery stores, restaurants, shelters, gas stations, public utilities, child care, or correctional facilities OR

60 years of age or older OR

Someone with underlying medical conditions or a weakened immune system OR

Currently pregnant.

Find out more information here.

8 a.m.

Whatcom County Health Department identified 29 additional confirmed cases of coronavirus in an outbreak among residents and staff at Shuksan Healthcare Center. Twenty-three of those are residents, six are staff.

Those cases are in additional to three cases confirmed by the health department on March 21.

As of Sunday, March 22, the total number of cases reported in Whatcom County was 48.

7:30 a.m.

A Boeing spokesperson confirmed there are 29 confirmed cases of COVID-19 among employees company-wide, 24 of those in the Puget Sound area and five out of state.

Of the local cases, there are 17 confirmed in Everett, five in Renton, one in Auburn, and one at the local headquarters in Longacres.

7 a.m.

An Everett Boeing worker has died due to the coronavirus, according to reports.

Lionel Washington told KING 5 that his brother, 58-year-old Elton Washington, was a Boeing employee and died from the virus.

“I saw a couple weeks ago that [Boeing] had four cases and I thought they should be shutting down. My brother walked right into it,” Lionel Washington said.

Lionel Washington has been posting on Facebook since March 17 about his brother’s COVID-19 diagnosis.

KING 5 reached out to Boeing for comment. The company said it cannot confirm that coronavirus was the cause of the worker’s death. Boeing said it is aware of the social media posts and wanted to confirm the information and respects the family’s privacy.

Last week, Boeing confirmed a total of 17 positive coronavirus cases at their facilities across the country.

Several Boeing workers have spoken to KING 5 anonymously and said they are frustrated the company has kept the factory open despite the rise in cases.

6 a.m.

King County Metro and Sound Transit are temporarily reducing service starting today.

Metro said some bus routes will not operate, and “nearly all routes will see individual trip cancelations.”

Sound Transit will retain the 14-minute train frequencies that have been in place during the construction period. Officials said this change provides enough capacity for current ridership and allows for social distancing.

4:30 a.m.

Edmonds Mayor Mike Nelson issued a stay-at-home order for “residents, business owners, and others who work and recreate within the City of Edmonds.”

The order took effect at 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, March 22, 2020.

According to a press release from the city, the order lays out the following:

A) Stay home, except for certain essential activities and work to provide essential business and government services, or perform essential public infrastructure construction. Homeless individuals are not subject to this order.

B) Essential activities include, but are not limited to, the following:

Errands to maintain health and safety, such as obtaining medicine or seeing a doctor.

Acquiring necessary services or supplies for you, your family or household members, such as getting food and supplies, pet food and supplies necessary for staying home. This can include curbside pick-up, delivery, take out or drive-thru food and beverage services. Please only purchase items you immediately need and do not stockpile.

Engaging in outdoor activity, such as walking, hiking, or running, provided you keep at least 6 feet of distance between others.

Caring for a family member in another household.

Caring for the elderly, minors, dependents, people with disabilities or other vulnerable persons.

Essential business and government services include, but are not limited to, the following:

Health care operations, including all training and educational programs and home health workers.

Essential infrastructure, including construction of housing (residential and mixed-use), industrial and commercial projects currently underway; and operation of public transportation and utilities.

Businesses that supply products or services necessary to both maintain the functionality and/or safety of equipment, facilities, utilities, healthcare, national defense, all modes of transportation and critical supply chains used in other essential businesses.

Grocery stores, farmers markets, food banks, convenience stores.

Food and beverage providers offering curbside pick up, delivery, take out or drivethru services.

Businesses that provide necessities of life for economically disadvantaged individuals and shelter facilities.

Pharmacies, health care supply stores and health care facilities.

Gas stations and auto repair facilities.

Banks.

Garbage collection.

Hardware stores, plumbers, electricians and other service providers necessary to maintain the safety, sanitation and essential operation of residences and other essential businesses.

Educational institutions, for the purposes of facilitating distance learning.

Laundromats, dry cleaners, and laundry service providers.

Businesses that ship or deliver groceries, food, and goods directly to residences.

Childcare facilities providing services that enable essential employees to go to work.

Roles required for any essential business to "maintain basic operations," which include security, payroll, and similar activities.

See the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s comprehensive list of Critical Infrastructure Sectors.

C) Follow the recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control and prevention when conducting essential activities and services allowed under B. above. These recommendations include the following:

(i) maintain at least 6 feet from other individuals, wash hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds as frequently as possible or use hand sanitizer, cover coughs or sneezes, and do not shake hands; and

(ii) perform routine environmental cleaning.

D) Employers in Edmonds that do not provide essential businesses or government services should take all steps necessary for employees to work remotely from home to the extent possible.

4 a.m.

As of 4 a.m. Monday, Johns Hopkins University reports 349,211 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 worldwide. The United States has 35,224 confirmed cases, the third-most in the world behind China and Spain.

March 22:

6:25 p.m.

In a letter, the mayors of Auburn, Kent, Renton, Federal Way, Tukwila, Enumclaw, Algona and Pacific said they may take additional steps to "protect our communities and mandate those best practices issued by health professionals are followed. The most imperative practice to reduce the spread of this virus is to stay home and avoid contact with others."

3:12 p.m.

There are now 95 deaths among 1,996 total confirmed cases in Washington.

1:08 p.m.

President Donald Trump declared that a major disaster exists in the State of Washington and ordered Federal assistance to supplement State, tribal, and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by the coronavirus pandemic beginning on January 20, 2020, and continuing.

12:57 p.m.

Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission (Parks), Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) and the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) announced the closure of all state campgrounds across Washington to help reduce the spread of coronavirus. Campgrounds will remain closed through April 30.

The closure includes roofed accommodations like cabins and yurts.

No new campers will be allowed into Parks, WDFW or DNR lands beginning Monday, March 23

11:56 a.m.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) is looking at postponing the Tokyo Olympics during four weeks of talks amid mounting criticism by athletes and sports officials during the coronavirus pandemic.

11:45 a.m.

Gov. Jay Inslee has named retired Navy Vice Admiral Raquel C. Bono as the head of the Washington state coronavirus health care response team.