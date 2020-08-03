Nineteen people have died and a total of 136 others have tested positive for coronavirus in Washington state. Washington state has the most reported cases in the U.S.

Key facts:

There have been 136 cases of coronavirus in Washington state, and of those cases, 19 people have died. There are 117 current positive cases.

Seventeen people died in King County, one person in Snohomish County and one person in Grant County.

Clark, Kittitas, Pierce, Jefferson counties have all reported at least one positive case of coronavirus.

Coronavirus coverage | Facts not fear

Monday, March 9:

4:30 a.m.

Green River College in Auburn announced that beginning on March 10, all classes for the remainder of the winter quarter “will be completed in a manner that reduces face-to-face meetings.” All day and evening classes across all Green River College locations are canceled on Monday.

Sunday, March 8:

7:20 p.m.

Kitsap County has reported its first case of coronavirus.

4:10 p.m.

The first death in Grant County has been reported, bringing the statewide total to 19.

3 p.m.

There are now 136 total cases statewide, according to the Department of Health.

12:52 p.m.

12 additional cases have been reported in King County, with two more deaths. There are now 18 dead in the state and 123 positive cases of coronavirus statewide.

11:50 a.m.

The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation has committed $5 million to help public health agencies in the greater Seattle area in testing for coronavirus. The foundation will soon offer at-home testing kits.

7 a.m.

Pacific Lutheran University in Tacoma will transition to distance-learning only Tuesday, March 10 until the end of spring break on March 30, out of an abundance of caution. PLU will be closed on Monday, March 9 as faculty prepare for the transition. As of this writing there are no confirmed cases of coronavirus at PLU. The campus will remain open.

Everett Public Schools will close Woodside Elementary Monday, March 9 and Tuesday, March 10 after a student started exhibiting signs of coronavirus and has a parent who tested positive for the virus. The student did not attend school last week. During the closure on March 9 and 10 the school will receive an additional intense disinfecting, as well as the buses feeding that school.

Tacoma Public Schools will close Mary Lyon Elementary after the Pierce County Health Department notified the superintendent that a staff member at the school has tested presumptive positive for coronavirus.

For Mary Lyon only, this means no classes or before or after school activities March 9-10.

The district also will use the closure time to clean the school.

What are coronavirus symptoms?

The symptoms of coronavirus are similar to the flu or colds. Symptoms include a fever, cough, and shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, according to the Washington State Department of Health.

The severity of symptoms ranges significantly. Some cases are very mild with symptoms similar to the common cold, and some cases are more like severe pneumonia that require hospitalization. Most deaths have been reported in older adults who had other health conditions, according to DOH.

Symptoms may appear as soon as two days after being exposed to the coronavirus or as long as 14 days.

A new Washington call center has been set up to answer your questions about COVID-19. If you have questions about how the virus spreads, what is being done in Washington state, and what you can do if you have symptoms, call 1-800-525-0127 and press #.