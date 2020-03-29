PORTLAND, Ore. — Cases of COVID-19, a new strain of coronavirus, began popping up in the United States in January. On Feb. 28, the first case in Oregon was announced.
Every few days, we will post a new blog that tracks the daily changes in Oregon and Southwest Washington as we get them. Click here to see updates from March 25-28
FACTS NOT FEAR: GET THE LATEST NEWS ON THE CORONAVIRUS
BY THE NUMBERS
As of Sunday afternoon:
- Oregon: 13 deaths, 548 cases Latest Oregon numbers
- Washington: 189 deaths, 4,310 cases Latest Washington numbers
- United States: 2,381 deaths, 135,499 cases Latest U.S. numbers
- World: 33,596 deaths, 713,171 cases Latest global numbers
SUNDAY, MARCH 29
1 p.m.
- In a press release Sunday morning, FEMA announced that President Donald Trump has approved federal emergency aid for the state of Oregon. Learn more
11 a.m.
- Oregon Health Authority announces 69 new cases in Oregon, bringing the total to 548 cases. Learn more
- OHA also announced Sunday morning that the 93-year-old man who died Saturday had underlying conditions. Learn more
RELATED: Here are the deaths and cases of coronavirus in Washington state
RELATED: Coronavirus in Oregon: By the numbers
WATCH: #FactsNotFear: The latest coverage of the coronavirus