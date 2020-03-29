PORTLAND, Ore. — Cases of COVID-19, a new strain of coronavirus, began popping up in the United States in January. On Feb. 28, the first case in Oregon was announced.

Every few days, we will post a new blog that tracks the daily changes in Oregon and Southwest Washington as we get them. Click here to see updates from March 25-28

FACTS NOT FEAR: GET THE LATEST NEWS ON THE CORONAVIRUS

BY THE NUMBERS

As of Sunday afternoon:

SUNDAY, MARCH 29

1 p.m.

  • In a press release Sunday morning, FEMA announced that President Donald Trump has approved federal emergency aid for the state of Oregon. Learn more

11 a.m. 

  • Oregon Health Authority announces 69 new cases in Oregon, bringing the total to 548 cases. Learn more
  • OHA also announced Sunday morning that the 93-year-old man who died Saturday had underlying conditions. Learn more

RELATED: Here are the deaths and cases of coronavirus in Washington state

RELATED: Coronavirus in Oregon: By the numbers

WATCH: #FactsNotFear: The latest coverage of the coronavirus