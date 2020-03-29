PORTLAND, Ore. — Cases of COVID-19, a new strain of coronavirus, began popping up in the United States in January. On Feb. 28, the first case in Oregon was announced.

BY THE NUMBERS

As of Sunday afternoon:

SUNDAY, MARCH 29

1 p.m.

In a press release Sunday morning, FEMA announced that President Donald Trump has approved federal emergency aid for the state of Oregon. Learn more

11 a.m.

Oregon Health Authority announces 69 new cases in Oregon, bringing the total to 548 cases. Learn more

OHA also announced Sunday morning that the 93-year-old man who died Saturday had underlying conditions. Learn more

