PORTLAND, Ore. — Cases of COVID-19, a new strain of coronavirus, began popping up in the United States in January. On Feb. 28, the first case in Oregon was announced.

BY THE NUMBERS

As of Sunday night:

SUNDAY, MARCH 22

7:45 p.m.

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler has sent a pointed message Sunday to Oregon Gov. Kate Brown, calling on the governor to order people to stay home to flatten the curve of the COVID-19 spread. Wheeler said he hopes Brown will act soon. If she doesn't, he said he's "ready to act for Portland tomorrow", meaning a stay-at-home order is probably coming for Portlanders on Monday. Learn more

Despite state leaders urging people to stay home and practice social distancing due to the spread of COVID-19, beaches, parking lots and roads at the Oregon Coast have been packed with crowds all weekend. Many people don't seem concerned about social distancing or the impact the crowds could have on the people who live there. As a result, coastal mayors have ordered visitors to leave. Learn more

A resident of the Oregon Veterans' Home in Lebanon died from the coronavirus early Sunday morning, according to a press release from the facility. The death is the fifth in Oregon connected to COVID-19. Earlier Sunday, the Oregon Health Authority announced there were 24 more known cases of the coronavirus. There are now a total 161 known cases in Oregon, including five people who have died. Learn more

All Oregon State Parks are set to close Monday in response to the growing coronavirus outbreak. Learn more

Multnomah Falls will no longer be accessible to hikers looking to check out the waterfalls as the Forest Service tries to slow the spread of coronavirus in Oregon. Learn more

A Beaverton man accused of stealing thousands of respirator masks from a Portland business was arrested Saturday, according to police. Learn more

CLOSINGS AND CANCELLATIONS

GET THE LATEST INFORMATION ON SCHOOL CLOSINGS

The table below shows events, organizations and businesses that announced closures to help flatten the curve during this outbreak.

