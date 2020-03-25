PORTLAND, Ore. — Cases of COVID-19, a new strain of coronavirus, began popping up in the United States in January. On Feb. 28, the first case in Oregon was announced.

Every few days, we will post a new blog that tracks the daily changes in Oregon and Southwest Washington as we get them. Click here to see updates from March 22-24

BY THE NUMBERS

As of Wednesday morning:

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 25

7 a.m.

  • The White House and Senate leaders of both parties announced agreement early Wednesday on unprecedented emergency legislation to rush sweeping aid to businesses, workers and a health care system slammed by the coronavirus pandemic. Learn more
  • Can I still go hiking and fishing? Should I call 911 if I see people gathering? Oregon State Police answers some of the most commonly asked questions, corrects some misconceptions and gives guidance about how to comply with the order. Learn more
  • TriMet will continue providing transit service during the COVID-19 crisis, but is planning service changes because of ridership declines caused by people staying at home and worried about being exposed to others in confined spaces. Learn more
  • An Oregon nurse pulls back the curtain and describes what life is like for front-line health care workers during the coronavirus pandemic. "I've never felt more vulnerable," she said. Learn more
  • As many businesses are forced to close due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many essential businesses are in need of more help. Here are several businesses in Portland hiring currently. Learn more

