PORTLAND, Ore. — Cases of COVID-19, a new strain of coronavirus, began popping up in the United States in January. On Feb. 28, the first case in Oregon was announced.

Every few days, we will post a new blog that tracks the daily changes in Oregon and Southwest Washington as we get them.

As of Wednesday morning:

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 25

7 a.m.

The White House and Senate leaders of both parties announced agreement early Wednesday on unprecedented emergency legislation to rush sweeping aid to businesses, workers and a health care system slammed by the coronavirus pandemic. Learn more

Can I still go hiking and fishing? Should I call 911 if I see people gathering? Oregon State Police answers some of the most commonly asked questions, corrects some misconceptions and gives guidance about how to comply with the order. Learn more

TriMet will continue providing transit service during the COVID-19 crisis, but is planning service changes because of ridership declines caused by people staying at home and worried about being exposed to others in confined spaces. Learn more

An Oregon nurse pulls back the curtain and describes what life is like for front-line health care workers during the coronavirus pandemic. "I've never felt more vulnerable," she said. Learn more

As many businesses are forced to close due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many essential businesses are in need of more help. Here are several businesses in Portland hiring currently. Learn more

