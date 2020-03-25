PORTLAND, Ore. — Cases of COVID-19, a new strain of coronavirus, began popping up in the United States in January. On Feb. 28, the first case in Oregon was announced.
BY THE NUMBERS
As of Wednesday morning:
- Oregon: 8 deaths, 209 cases Latest Oregon numbers
- Washington: 123 deaths, 2,469 cases Latest Washington numbers
- United States: 802 deaths, 55,243 cases Latest U.S. numbers
- World: 19,769 deaths, 440,392 cases Latest global numbers
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 25
7 a.m.
- The White House and Senate leaders of both parties announced agreement early Wednesday on unprecedented emergency legislation to rush sweeping aid to businesses, workers and a health care system slammed by the coronavirus pandemic. Learn more
- Can I still go hiking and fishing? Should I call 911 if I see people gathering? Oregon State Police answers some of the most commonly asked questions, corrects some misconceptions and gives guidance about how to comply with the order. Learn more
- TriMet will continue providing transit service during the COVID-19 crisis, but is planning service changes because of ridership declines caused by people staying at home and worried about being exposed to others in confined spaces. Learn more
- An Oregon nurse pulls back the curtain and describes what life is like for front-line health care workers during the coronavirus pandemic. "I've never felt more vulnerable," she said. Learn more
- As many businesses are forced to close due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many essential businesses are in need of more help. Here are several businesses in Portland hiring currently. Learn more
