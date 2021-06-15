Public transit capacity limits will remain until Oregon reaches 70% vaccination goal

Some people who rely on TriMet for work and essential tasks are having to wait for subsequent buses when COVID capacity limits are reached.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Until Oregon reaches 70% adult vaccination against COVID-19, public transit systems will remain at limited capacity, according to the governor's office.

TriMet reports ridership is slowly rising again, as COVID-19 restrictions loosen in the Portland metro area. Some of its lines are reaching capacity, forcing some passengers to wait for buses and trains with more room.

People such as David Allen rely on TriMet.

"Hard to wait, trying to get to work on time," Allen said while waiting on the MAX Blue Line in Beaverton on Tuesday.

TriMet said to follow state rules, it adheres to these capacity limits:

19–24 people on buses

24–26 people per MAX car

25–37 people on WES Commuter Rail

Weekly bus ridership in May increased by 46.1% compared to May 2020, but was still down 53% from May 2019, according to TriMet.

These lines are the most impacted by longer waits during state-imposed social distancing capacity requirements:

6–MLK Jr Blvd.

20–Burnside/Stark St.

57–TV Hwy/Forest Grove

72–Killingsworth/82nd Ave.

Time of day is often a factor.

"Heard some people that I know of who were having issues working in the morning," said Lizzy, a passenger in Beaverton. "They see a lot more people in the morning. When I work on swing shift, it usually doesn't affect me at all."

Other riders told KGW they work through restrictions by leaving earlier and tracking buses online.

"We know it’s not ideal to have to wait for another bus, so we do appreciate our riders’ patience over these past few months as the number of passengers has been limited for safety," TriMet spokesperson Tyler Graf said. "As we’ve done throughout the pandemic, we continue to take our cues from the state’s health experts and the governor’s office."

Across the country, some other major transit systems have already dropped capacity limits, such as Metro Transit in Minneapolis and Chicago Transit Authority.

For local passengers like David Allen, who rely on public transit for work and other essential tasks, he's ready for Oregon's restrictions to lift soon.