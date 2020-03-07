Portlanders ready for socially distant 4th of July weekend

Oregon health officials want people to continue COVID-19 social distancing precautions through the Independence Day holiday weekend.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Gov. Kate Brown and state health officials are asking Oregonians to keep gatherings small and local over the holiday weekend to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Brown wants people to maintain 6 feet of distance and wear masks around others outside their households. Portland resident Jason Valentine is among those saying the precautions are a small price to pay.

"I like my life," Valentine said. "I like my health. I like that I can breathe free and feel good. Fourth of July will be next year, and the year after that and the year after that."

Portlander Della Giles said she's going to stay local this Fourth of July.

"We'll just be sticking around town," Giles said. "We might take a little drive to Sauvie Island, but nothing too crazy."

Steven Robert said he just moved to Portland from New York and he's glad he does not know that many people yet.

"I'm lucky enough that I just moved into town and I don't know that many people to attend a barbecue or anything, which is a blessing in disguise," Robert said. "So as a result I don't have to worry about being in a big and large environment."