COVID-19 testing options in the Portland area

If you have insurance, the test is free at most providers. If you don’t have insurance, the price will likely run $200 or more.

PORTLAND, Ore. — When it comes to getting a test for COVID-19 in Oregon, your best bet is probably through your doctor. But if you don’t have one or don’t want to wait, a few private companies are also offering the test in the Portland area.

On Thursday, 13 Rite Aid stores in the Portland area will begin offering drive-thru testing where you will swab your own nose then hand the sample to an employee. You have to be 18 or over and you cannot just show up. You need to go to the company’s website and first fill out paperwork then get an appointment.

“We’re doing it as a service to the communities. The government is giving us the funds so we can continue testing and continue expanding,” said spokesman Chris Altman.

The stores will each take 50 people a day. You will stay in your car. But you do not need approval from your doctor.

“We do not require you to bring your own lab requisition or your own doctor’s order,” Altman said.

Another private provider, American Family Care, have five urgent care clinics in the Portland area. But a check Wednesday of their online booking system for COVID-19 tests found most locations booked solid until Sunday.

The chief medical officer for ZOOM+Care, another private provider in Portland and Seattle, said there is a lot of demand for tests.

“We’re seeing a lot of volume and a large rise in volume, especially over the last couple of weeks,” Dr. Erik Vanderlip said.

He said a lot of people want tests because they have out of town family gatherings and others who want to travel out of state.

“Like, specifically to Alaska, which is requiring a negative test prior to arrival or quarantine upon arrival until a negative test is returned,” he said.

Like the other testing clinics, there is screening before ZOOM+Care will give you a test. You will meet with a doctor ahead of time over video. And not every location is offering the test but Dr. Vanderlip said ZOOM+Care can often get you in for a test the next day. The cost without insurance could also be a couple hundred dollars at Zoom+Care.