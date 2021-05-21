Nonprofit plans vigils in Portland to honor those who died during pandemic

There will be an open mic and tables for mutual aid groups at each vigil.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The nonprofit Friends of Noise has planned a series of candlelight vigils in parks across Portland to recognize those who have died during the pandemic. There will be an open mic and tables for mutual aid groups at each vigil.

In a press release, the nonprofit's executive director, André Middleton, said he is "struck at the lack of national to local acknowledgment of the emotional toll of the loss of life."



Middleton said he lost an uncle and an aunt over the past year.

"Sadly we, like millions of people across the country were unable to say goodbye and pay our respects due to the pandemic."

As of Friday afternoon, 2,613 people in the Oregon have died due to coronavirus, according to the Oregon Health Authority (OHA).

Middleton said he hopes the vigils will help people "find the support they need to start their own healing journeys."

Friends of Noise provides music education programs for teens and young adults.

Here is a full schedule of the vigils:

May 21: Columbia Park, 4503 N Lombard St., 7 p.m.

May 22: Wellington Park, 6601 NE Mason St., 7 p.m.

May 23: Wilshire Park, 4116 NE 33rd Ave., 7 p.m.

May 24: King School Park, NE 6th Ave. & NE Humboldt St., 7 p.m.

May 26: Laurelhurst, SE Cesar E Chavez Blvd. & Stark St., 7 p.m.

May 27: Lents park, 4808 SE 92nd Ave., 7 p.m.

May 28: Hamilton Park, 4300 SW 47th Dr., 7 p.m.

May 29: Chapman Park, NW 27th Ave., 7 p.m.

May 30: Pioneer Courthouse Square, 7 p.m.