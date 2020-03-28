PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland officials are encouraging people to thank health care workers amid the coronavirus pandemic by cheering every night from their homes at 7 p.m.

The citywide recognition in Portland begins Friday and follows a global trend where people go out onto their balconies, open their windows or stand at their open front doors and make noise to honor and boost the morale of frontline workers such as doctors, nurses and other first responders. Rituals in other areas have occurred at 8 p.m. and been dubbed “Solidarity at 8”.

Portland officials also suggest banging on pots and pans as an alternative to cheering.

-- Everton Bailey Jr; ebailey@oregonian.com | 503-221-8343 | @EvertonBailey

This article was originally published by [media organization name here], one of more than a dozen news organizations throughout the state sharing their coverage of the novel coronavirus outbreak to help inform Oregonians about this evolving health issue.

RELATED: Crocs giving away free shoes to health care workers combating coronavirus

RELATED: Starbucks giving free coffee to first responders, healthcare workers nationwide