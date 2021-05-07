Portland pharmacies slow to start walk-in COVID-19 vaccinations

Despite President Biden's push for pharmacies to offer vaccinations without appointments, not many were available Friday in the Portland area.

PORTLAND, Oregon — This week, President Joe Biden directed all pharmacies that accept federal supplies of COVID-19 vaccines to allow people to get a shot without an appointment, but a check of pharmacies in the Portland area Friday found few available.

Pat Dooris checked several chains in northeast Portland. Walgreens, CVS and Fred Meyer all did not have walk-up appointments available, but the Fred Meyer pharmacy did have an extra dose of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine available. Some locations offered to add names to a waitlist.

"It basically just came out to us today," said Jill McGinnis, director of communications and public affairs for Safeway. She said walk-ups will be allowed soon.

"We're trying to get the word out to our pharmacies, get them ramped up to be able to accommodate that," said McGinnis. "It will probably be a slow roll for us over the next few days, as all the pharmacies are able to accommodate."

Brooklyn Pharmacy in southeast Portland is one of the few pharmacies currently offering vaccines without an appointment.

“We are going to be opening this up to walk-ins, and for folks who need that second vaccine who have travelled far away and want to get it closer to the Portland area. We’re more than happy to take care of those folks,” said owner Pat Hubbell.

Hubbell also made a house call Friday, taking a vaccine to a customer who could not leave their home.