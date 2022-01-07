As omicron variant spreads rapidly, some Portland-area courts suspend or change jury trials

Multnomah County and Clark County are limiting the number of people in the courtroom.

PORTLAND, Ore. — As coronavirus case numbers climb across the Portland metro, multiple courts are making changes to keep juries out of the courtroom temporarily.

On Thursday, Clark County Superior Court voted to temporarily suspend jury trials due to the spread of the coronavirus. The rising numbers across the region are due to the fast spreading omicron variant.

Clark County Superior Court Judge Derek Vanderwood said the suspension period signed on Jan. 6 extends to Jan. 31, with readiness hearings to be held on Jan. 27 for those trials.

"We will be evaluating the situation and may extend the jury trial suspension if necessary," Judge Vanerwood said in a statement to KGW. "We appreciate your understanding and cooperation as we work through these challenging issues."

Multnomah County continues to hold in-person jury selection, but it will transition to online jury selection starting Jan. 24. The court summons jurors weeks in advance so the transition period may take a few weeks, a court spokesperson said.

Clackamas County continues to hold in-person jury selection and no changes have been announced at this time. A jury schedule posted online indicates jurors with a summons date of Jan. 7 were expected to meet in-person.

KGW has reached out to the Washington County Circuit Court about plans to suspend or change jury trails due to rising cases of COVID-19 but has not yet heard back.