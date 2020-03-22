PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler sent a pointed message Sunday to Oregon Gov. Kate Brown, calling on the governor to order people to stay home to flatten the curve of the COVID-19 spread.

Wheeler said he hopes Brown will act soon. If she doesn't, he said he's "ready to act for Portland tomorrow", meaning a stay-at-home order is probably coming for Portlanders on Monday.

On Friday, Brown and Wheeler held a joint press conference where they said they'd be working together on a stay-at-home policy but it was unclear if there would be a statewide order.

This weekend, a group of 25 Oregon mayors urged Brown to issue a statewide order for people to stay home. All the mayors said if the governor didn't act, they would for their own communities. On Sunday, the county chairs of the three metro-area counties also wrote a letter to Brown asking her to issue a statewide stay-at-home order.

Oregonians haven't seemed to respond to the directives from state and local leaders to stay home and practice social distancing. All weekend, groups of people have flocked to the Oregon coast, packing beaches, parking lots, hotels and other areas. It led the city of Seaside to declare a state of emergency and the mayor of Warrenton to issue an order telling visitors to vacate within 24 hours.

On Sunday at 1 p.m., Wheeler tweeted the following: "We cannot delay any longer. @OregonGovBrown, we need a statewide #StayAtHome order. The # of cities, counties, electeds, health care groups, joining me in pushing for this continues to grow. We remain hopeful you will act. But if not, I'm ready to act for Portland tomorrow."

