Portland hair salon keeps mask requirement in place beyond Oregon's mandate

The staff at 'Dye Dye My Darling' salon in Southeast Portland voted to keep mask requirements in place, offering the safest possible environment for customers.

PORTLAND, Ore. — At Dye Dye My Darling salon in Southeast Portland, it's all about shades. The salon specializes in vivid, varied hair colors. Co-owner Nicole Cathcart opened the horror film and music-inspired salon in the middle of the pandemic.

"It's been a challenge, but it's been fun. When you're following your dream — it's always a good time to do it," said Cathcart. "Our promise to our customers is to provide a safe environment."

Even though the state dropped its mask mandate, customers at the salon are still required to wear one.

"We talked it over with our staff and decided to make sure that the numbers went down, the COVID cases, over the next few weeks and keep our mask mandate in place," she said.

The salon is by appointment only and clients fill out a safety form saying they are COVID-free.

"We're in close proximity often for long periods of time," explained Cathcart. "Some of our color services will take anywhere from two to 10 hours. So that’s a long time to sit in a chair with your stylist close to you."

Other salons have different policies. At Natural Hair and Extensions in the Pearl District, masks are optional for clients, but owner Tisha Stigler's choice is to keep hers on.

"I just want to make sure I keep my family safe," said Stigler. "I also like to volunteer for Meals on Wheels .. so taking food to people's homes I want to make sure that I'm in the best condition. I don't want to spread anything, I don't want to be that person."

Stigler said she has a rigorous cleanup routine to keep everyone safe, consistently wiping down chairs and the services area after every customer.

At the end of the day, both salons said that customer service and comfort is the ultimate goal.

"We want our clients to be comfortable first and foremost — and when they know that their health and safety is foremost in our minds, then they feel comfortable," said Cathcart.