PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Parks & Recreation said it has closed all playgrounds and outdoors courts and fields to help limit the spread of COVID-19 and comply with Gov. Kate Brown's executive order.

The closures include playgrounds, basketball courts, skate parks, tennis courts and soccer fields, among others.

Portland Parks said the following areas are still open for activities which don't involve close contact and where 6 feet of social distancing is possible:

Parks and natural areas

Trails

Community gardens

Golf courses (clubhouses will close Tuesday)

"Our community’s parks system provides our neighbors with many opportunities to improve their mental and physical health during this public health emergency," Parks and Recreation said in a press release. "However, please understand that we will need the assistance and compliance of the entire community with these actions."

FACTS NOT FEAR: GET THE LATEST NEWS ON THE CORONAVIRUS

Portland Parks & Recreation said there will be limited access to public restrooms and no drinking fountains will be operating at its facilities.

The department previously closed all indoor recreation facilities through April 28 and all activities were canceled through May 2. Those dates are subject to change.

Learn more about Portland Parks & Recreation closures

RELATED: Closings and cancellations in the Portland/Vancouver area due to coronavirus concerns

RELATED: Real-time coronavirus updates: Oregon Gov. Brown issues stay home order