TIGARD, Ore — The Tigard-Tualatin School District held an emergency board meeting Thursday evening and decided to close all schools immediately.

The decision was made for the safety of students and staff, and to prevent the spread of the coronavirus COVID-19. There are no known coronavirus cases associated with the school.

The school district is the first in the Portland area to shut down schools. The closure begins Friday, March 13. The plan is to reopen on March 30 for staff and March 31 for students, KGW's Mike Benner reports. Spring break is the week of March 23-27.

The Lake Oswego School District is also holding a meeting Thursday night to discuss whether schools should be closed.

Earlier on Thursday, Gov. Kate Brown announced a statewide ban on gatherings of 250 or more people. The governor also said schools should cancel all non-essential school-associated gatherings, like group parent meetings, field trips and competitions.

In Washington, Gov. Jay Inslee on Thursday shut down schools in three Seattle-area counties for six weeks.

Twenty-four people across 11 counties have tested positive for COVID-19 in Oregon. No deaths have been reported.

