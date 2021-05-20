Portland-area museums, attractions will continue to require masks

PORTLAND, Ore. — A group of museums and cultural attractions, mostly in the Portland area, released a joint statement Thursday afternoon saying they will continue requiring visitors to wear masks regardless of vaccination status.
The following organizations announced the shared mask policy:
- Architectural Heritage Center
- Evergreen Aviation & Space Museum
- Five Oaks Museum
- Japanese American Museum of Oregon
- Lan Su Chinese Garden
- Oregon Coast Aquarium
- Oregon Historical Society
- Oregon Jewish Museum and Center for Holocaust Education
- Oregon Museum of Science and Industry
- Oregon Zoo
- Portland Art Museum
- Portland Chinatown Museum
- Pittock Mansion
- Rice Museum of Rocks and Minerals
The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) on Wednesday announced its new guidelines for mask wearing, saying people who are fully vaccinated will no longer be required to wear a mask in most indoor settings, but only where vaccination status is checked.
Under the OHA guidelines, businesses, employers and faith institutions can determine their own mask use policies. They can choose to no longer require masks, but they'll have to require people show proof of vaccination.
“While our organizations have different missions, we share much in common,” the joint statement said. “We are all community spaces where everyone can come together to learn and to deepen our understanding of the world we share. We all welcome visitors of all ages. And we all understand that the health and safety of our visitors, staffs, and volunteers must remain our top priority. For now, we agree that means continuing to require our visitors to wear masks. This policy will also allow us to offer a safe and welcoming space to families with children who are not currently eligible to be vaccinated as well as to individuals who are unable to get vaccinated. We all look forward to the day in the near future when we can safely lift the mask requirement.”
