Portland-area museums, attractions will continue to require masks

“While our organizations have different missions, we share much in common,” the joint statement said. “We are all community spaces where everyone can come together to learn and to deepen our understanding of the world we share. We all welcome visitors of all ages. And we all understand that the health and safety of our visitors, staffs, and volunteers must remain our top priority. For now, we agree that means continuing to require our visitors to wear masks. This policy will also allow us to offer a safe and welcoming space to families with children who are not currently eligible to be vaccinated as well as to individuals who are unable to get vaccinated. We all look forward to the day in the near future when we can safely lift the mask requirement.”