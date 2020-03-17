PORTLAND, Ore. — A surge in patients at Portland area hospitals is expected to hit about the same time area and statewide supplies of disposable personal protective equipment are expected to run out, according to a memo sent to Portland area doctors Monday night.

Multnomah County Health Officer Dr. Jennifer Vines said that based on early modeling, a surge in patients needing hospital care is expected to begin in the next 1-2 weeks. She also said she expects area and statewide supplies of gloves, protective eyewear, gowns and masks to be depleted in about two weeks.

"We do not know when supplies will be replenished," Vines said.

Currently, testing is limited to about 80 tests per day at the Oregon State Public Health lab.

Vines said the lack of "widely available, prompt testing remains a major frustration and challenge." She said more testing capacity is on the horizon and that non-traditional testing options like drive-through testing may emerge as the capacity expands.

Testing at commercial labs is currently available with no restrictions at LabCorp, Quest Diagnostics and University of Washington Virology.

