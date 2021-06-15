Polk County expected to move to lower risk level soon

64.24% of adults in Polk County have received at least one vaccine shot. Counties in Oregon can move to lower risk once they reach 65% and submit an equity plan.

POLK COUNTY, Ore. — Polk County is the latest in Oregon set to move to the state's "lower risk" level soon.

Counties can move to lower risk once they've vaccinated 65% of adults 16 and older with at least one dose. Counties must also submit an plan for how they'll close equity gaps in their vaccination efforts.

According to the governor's office, Polk County has so far vaccinated 64.24% of its adults. It submitted its equity plan to the state on May 21.

Moving to lower risk allows counties to significantly reduce their COVID-19 restrictions. The lower risk level allows a maximum of 50% capacity indoors at restaurants, theaters, gyms and other indoor entertainment spaces. It also expands retail store capacity to 75%.

On Saturday, Clackamas County joined Multnomah and Washington counties in the Portland metro area in lower risk after surpassing the 65% goal.

According to the Oregon Health Authority (OHA), only three Oregon counties, Multnomah, Washington and Benton, have vaccinated more than 70% of their population over the age of 16 with one or more doses.

Gov. Brown also announced on Tuesday Jackson County in southern Oregon will be moving down from "high risk" to "moderate risk" on Friday, June 18.

There will be 22 counties at the lower risk level, five at moderate and nine will remain at high risk.

Lower risk:

Baker, Benton, Clackamas, Clatsop, Coos, Curry, Deschutes, Gilliam, Grant, Hood River, Lake, Lane, Lincoln, Morrow, Multnomah, Sherman, Tillamook, Union, Wallowa, Wasco, Washington, Wheeler

Moderate risk:

Harney, Jackson (Moving from High), Josephine, Polk, Yamhill

High risk:

Columbia, Crook, Douglas, Jefferson, Klamath, Linn, Malheur, Marion, Umatilla

The governor has set a vaccination goal for the state. Once Oregon reaches 70% of the population 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose, most of the state's restrictions will be lifted and the risk level framework will end.