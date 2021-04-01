Can you get the COVID-19 vaccine in Washington? Online tool determines eligibility

PhaseFinder allows users to complete a survey that determines when they will be eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine. The tool will officially roll out after Jan. 6.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Health is launching a new tool that will allow residents to determine their eligibility for the COVID-19 vaccine.

PhaseFinder allows users to take a survey to determine when they will be eligible to get the vaccine, according to a presentation given by the Washington State Department of Health (DOH) in December.

Currently, the tool only works for determining if people are eligible for Phase 1 of the vaccine plan. The tool will officially roll out after Jan. 6 and help determine at which phase of the vaccine plan users will become eligible.

Users can also use the survey to prove they're eligible when going to get the vaccine, according to the department of health's presentation. The website could also link people looking to get vaccinated with providers after a broader rollout.

The DOH will notify residents by text message or email when they are eligible to get the vaccine. Contact information will remain private and will not be used for any other purpose.

The tool will be "trust-based," according to the DOH.

Washington is currently in Phase 1A of the vaccine plan. This phase includes at-risk healthcare workers, first responders and long-term care facility residents and staff. Over half a million people are included in the first phase of Washington's plan.