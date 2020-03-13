PORTLAND, Ore. — Law firm Davis Wright Tremaine is closing its Portland office at the Wells Fargo Center after a person inside the building tested positive for COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the novel coronavirus.

The Wells Fargo Center is the city’s tallest high-rise, standing at 40 stories.

Jeff Gray, managing partner with Davis Wright Tremaine, said in a statement that the firm was “told of a confirmed case of an individual, not from our firm but in the building where our Portland office is located, who has tested positive for COVID-19.”

Everyone in the firm's Portland office was asked to work remotely during a deep cleaning. Oregon has at least 30 cases of the novel coronavirus, which causes the respiratory illness COVID-19, according to health officials.

Gray also said a worker at the firm’s Bellevue, Washington, office died unexpectedly this week. The cause of the worker’s death was unknown, but the worker left Tuesday with “flu-like symptoms” and was found dead Thursday morning in their home, according to Gray’s statement.

Because the cause of death was unknown, the firm’s Bellevue and Seattle offices are being closed until further notice, he said. “In addition, we have asked those in the Bellevue office to self-quarantine according to the CDC’s guidelines during that time."

The Portland Business Journal is a KGW News partner.

