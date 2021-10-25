'Everybody is thinking about their kids first': Pediatricians welcome questions, as FDA considers COVID vaccines for young children

The FDA advisory board is expected to talk about Pfizer's COVID vaccine for kids on Tuesday. If authorized, kids ages 5-11 would soon be eligible for the shots.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The conversation around vaccinating kids against COVID-19 is ramping up once again, as another age group could soon be cleared to receive the vaccine.

On Tuesday, the FDA advisory board could give the green light to Pfizer's vaccine for children ages 5-11. Meantime, Moderna just announced its COVID shot works for children 6-11.

Over the last several months, parents looking for reassurance and understanding have brought their questions involving the COVID vaccine and their kids to experts like Dr. Malaika Little, a pediatric clinical infectious disease specialist for Randall Children's Hospital.

"I think there's a huge range that people are worried about, and really to me, there's some positive in that, because what that means is everybody is thinking about their kids first," she said, "I partly chose to be a pediatrician because I think we take better care of our kids than we do of ourselves."

Since the beginning of the pandemic, pediatricians have fielded a lot of questions. Dr. Little doesn't expect them to stop with the potential approval of the vaccine for even more kids.

"I think it's pretty important we don't generalize it and say, this is what other people are worried about, but what are you worried about in your kid. I mean, every kid is a little bit different, and for some parents it's really basic," she said, "Their kid has a terrible time with flu shots and they're just nervous for the actual vaccine. With some parents, it's a much more extended, 'gosh, this is new, I don't know what's been out yet, I don't really want to be first.'"

Dr. Little says health experts across the board know much more than they did a year ago, and what she's seen personally is encouraging.

"I do feel very confident as an infectious disease specialist, with the amount of disease that we're seeing, the amount of experience we have had with these vaccines, and really based on the decades of time and attention people have put into these technologies, that these are incredibly important tools for us to have moving forward, and really are the secret of getting us back to having a normal childhood, which is what we want for all these kids."