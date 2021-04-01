PeaceHealth to hold news conference on hospital COVID-19 outbreak

30 patients and six employees at PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center tested positive for the virus in the past week.

VANCOUVER, Wash. — PeaceHealth’s chief medical officer will provide an update on a COVID-19 outbreak at PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center in Vancouver during a news conference Monday afternoon.

PeaceHealth on Friday announced that 30 hospital patients who were not admitted for COVID-19 tested positive for the virus in the past week. Those patients tested negative for COVID-19 when they entered the hospital.

In addition, six PeaceHealth employees tested positive and 86 others were placed on self-quarantine.

Dr. Lawrence Neville, PeaceHealth’s chief medical officer, will discuss the exposures and the actions taken to prevent further spread of the virus during Monday’s news conference.

Clark County Public Health is working with PeaceHealth to notify people who may have been exposed and make sure cases are isolated.