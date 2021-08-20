PeaceHealth Southwest in Vancouver erects overflow tent for patients awaiting emergency care

The tent is located near the emergency department entrance to accommodate an influx of patients seeking emergency care

VANCOUVER, Wash. — PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center in Vancouver put up a tent near its emergency department entrance to accommodate an influx of patients seeking emergency care, the health care system announced Friday.

The tent will serve as an overflow waiting area as the hospital cares for an exceptionally high number of patients, including a significant increase in COVID-19 patients.

In a news release, PeaceHealth said it's seeing "unprecedented volumes" of patients in the emergency department.

During this period of high demand for emergency care, patients with minor medical issues are asked to consider visiting an urgent care center or primary care doctor.

Recently, PeaceHealth Southwest has also seen an increase in mildly ill or asymptomatic patients coming to the emergency department for COVID-19 testing, putting added strain on resources, said Jason Hanley, medical director of PeaceHealth Southwest Emergency Services.

“Those desiring a COVID test are encouraged to visit any of several testing locations in the community where tests are offered free of charge," Hanley said.

Everyone who is medically able to get the COVID-19 vaccine is urged to do so as soon as possible.