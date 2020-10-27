Parents of Clark County kindergartners excited about in-person learning

Nine districts in the county announced plans to bring small groups of kindergartners in to class in the coming weeks.

VANCOUVER, Wash. — Getting into the classroom is a huge step for kindergartners, but this year it hasn't happened for most of them because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now nine districts in Clark County--Battle Ground, Camas, Evergreen, Green Mountain, Hockinson, La Center, Ridgefield, Vancouver, and Washougal--say they are on board with small groups of kindergartners learning in person.

They've worked out the safety details with Clark County Health Director Dr. Alan Melnick, who says the plans fall within state health safety guidelines.



“I feel confident working with this group that we can do this safely,” Melnick said on Monday.

Lauren Zavrel, the mother of a kindergartner in the Vancouver Public Schools district, said she's ready for him to go school. He'll go part time to start his Spanish immersion education.



“We're really excited because this is going to help him with the social aspects that kindergarten is so important for, and the language immersion that he's really not getting from an iPad, frankly,” Zavrel said.

Both mother and father work and so day care has been a big expense.

“Just from an expense perspective, hopefully having him in the public schools will help alleviate some of the child care costs for us,” said Zavrel, who is an educator herself for Clark College, teaching inmates at Larch Corrections Center.

Socialization, early learning skills and concerns over child care expenses have many parents wanting to get their young kids to in-person classes.

Already, Evergreen Public Schools is proving it can work under the current state guidelines. The district has had a pilot program going for five weeks, bringing in very small groups of kindergartners part time.

Zavrel wants that for her child.



“You start to really make your lifelong friends there, you start to understand your place in a society and in a group and as a student.”

Each district will be laying out its own plans and timetables for bringing kindergartners back in the coming weeks.