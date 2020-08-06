124 COVID-19 cases reported at Pacific Seafood in Newport

Health officials are working with Pacific Seafood to notify all those who are positive and conduct "extensive" contact tracing.

NEWPORT, Ore. — New COVID-19 test results on Sunday revealed that an outbreak at Pacific Seafood's plant in Newport has grown to 124 cases.

The Oregon Health Authority announced 61 new cases tied to the plant in its daily report earlier Sunday. The state reported 146 new cases Sunday; its highest total in a single day during the pandemic.

Lincoln County Public Health plans to hold a news conference on the outbreak with the OHA and Oregon Department of Agriculture on Monday afternoon.

The investigation into the outbreak started June 2, but the initial case count was fewer than five workers. The OHA publicly reports outbreaks of more than five cases in workplaces with more than 30 employees.

State and county health officials are working with Pacific Seafood to notify all those who have been confirmed positive and conduct "extensive" contact tracing.