Over 100,000 COVID-19 cases reported in Oregon during pandemic

PORTLAND, Ore — Oregon has reported over 100,000 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic reached the state in late February.
The state surpassed the unfortunate milestone during a week of record-high deaths due to the coronavirus. At least 144 Oregonians have died of the virus in the past four days, according to the Oregon Health Authority (OHA).
On Friday, state health officials reported 1,304 new cases of COVID-19, raising the state's total to 100,308.
OHA Public Health Director Rachael Banks said the milestone reflects how widely the coronavirus has spread within communities statewide.
“COVID-19 hasn’t spread as fast as it has in most other states," Banks said. "But every infection, every hospitalization and every death are one too many."
She added, "The safe and effective vaccines we’re distributing across the state offer real hope we can end this pandemic. But it’s too soon to drop our guard.”
Despite recent weeks of record-high case numbers, Oregon has actually reported fewer total cases than two neighboring states with fewer residents. There have been more than 125,000 cases in Idaho and 194,000 in Nevada.
Oregon also has the 44th lowest level of average daily cases among all states, according the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
However, OHA said at the current level of transmission, Oregon could see about 2,200 new cases and 110 hospitalizations per day by Jan 1, 2021.
"If people are not diligent about mask wearing and physical distancing, resulting in a rise in transmission like what Oregon experienced in early November, new daily cases could rise to 2,550," OHA said in a press release. "COVID-19 patients needing hospital care in the next two weeks would similarly rise, to 125 per day."
The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 across Oregon dropped to 539 on Friday, which is 12 fewer than Thursday. There are 111 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is two fewer than Thursday.
Twenty-one more deaths due to COVID-19 were reported Friday.
Here are the Oregon counties that reported new cases:
- Baker: 7
- Benton: 34
- Clackamas: 117
- Clatsop: 6
- Columbia: 6
- Coos: 18
- Crook: 10
- Curry: 10
- Deschutes: 59
- Douglas: 14
- Grant: 3
- Harney: 2
- Hood River: 29
- Jackson: 76
- Jefferson: 27
- Josephine: 30
- Klamath: 62
- Lake: 1
- Lane: 93
- Lincoln: 7
- Linn: 43
- Malheur: 17
- Marion: 153
- Morrow: 4
- Multnomah: 200
- Polk: 18
- Tillamook: 15
- Umatilla: 59
- Union: 1
- Wasco: 30
- Washington: 221
- Yamhill: 18
OHA released the following information about the 21 Oregonians who died:
- Oregon’s 1,284th COVID-19 death was a 94-year-old man in Clackamas County who tested positive on Dec. 2 and died on Dec. 15 at Legacy Mt. Hood Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 1,285th COVID-19 death was an 80-year-old woman in Clackamas County who tested positive on Dec. 12 and died on Dec. 16 at Providence Willamette Falls Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
- Oregon’s 1,286th COVID-19 death was a 62-year-old man in Deschutes County who died on Nov. 2 at his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
- Oregon’s 1,287th COVID-19 death was a 76-year-old man in Jackson County who tested positive on Nov. 19 and died on Dec. 16 at Asante Ashland Community Hospital. He had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 1,288th COVID-19 death was a 90-year-old woman in Josephine County who tested positive on Dec. 3 and died on Dec. 15 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 1,289th COVID-19 death was a 92-year-old woman in Josephine County who tested positive on Dec. 3 and died on Dec. 16 at Asante Three Rivers Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
- Oregon’s 1,290th COVID-19 death was an 84-year-old man in Josephine County who tested positive on Dec. 3 and died on Dec. 16. Location of death and presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
- Oregon’s 1,291st COVID-19 death was a 78-year-old man in Lake County who tested positive on Dec. 1 and died on Dec. 16 at Lake District Hospital. He had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 1,292nd COVID-19 death was a 95-year-old man in Lake County who tested positive on Dec. 8 and died on Dec. 17 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 1,293rd COVID-19 death was a 78-year-old woman in Malheur County who tested positive on Nov. 16 and died on Dec. 16 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 1,294th COVID-19 death was a 58-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on Nov. 28 and died on Dec. 16 at Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 1,295th COVID-19 death was a 90-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive on Nov. 30 and died on Dec. 16 at Lake District Hospital. He had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 1,296th COVID-19 death was a 76-year-old man in Lane County who tested positive on Nov. 30 and died on Dec. 16 at Lake District Hospital. He had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 1,297th COVID-19 death was an 87-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 27 and died on Dec. 12 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 1,298th COVID-19 death was a 65-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Dec. 7 and died on Dec. 16 at Oregon Health Science University. She had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 1,299th COVID-19 death was an 89-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Dec. 15 and died on Dec. 17 at Legacy Emanuel Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
- Oregon’s 1,300th COVID-19 death was a 91-year-old man in Umatilla County who tested positive on Dec. 13 and died on Dec. 15 at Good Shepherd Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 1,301st COVID-19 death was a 90-year-old woman in Wasco County who tested positive on Dec. 14 and died on Dec. 14 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 1,302nd COVID-19 death was an 80-year-old woman in Washington County who tested positive on Dec. 3 and died on Dec. 16 at Kaiser Permanente Westside Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 1,303rd COVID-19 death was a 74-year-old man in Washington County who tested positive on Nov. 12 and died on Dec. 16 at his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
- Oregon’s 1,304th COVID-19 death was a 93-year-old woman in Yamhill County who tested positive on Dec. 7 and died on Dec. 15 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.