Over 100,000 COVID-19 cases reported in Oregon during pandemic

PORTLAND, Ore — Oregon has reported over 100,000 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic reached the state in late February.

The state surpassed the unfortunate milestone during a week of record-high deaths due to the coronavirus. At least 144 Oregonians have died of the virus in the past four days, according to the Oregon Health Authority (OHA).

On Friday, state health officials reported 1,304 new cases of COVID-19, raising the state's total to 100,308.

OHA Public Health Director Rachael Banks said the milestone reflects how widely the coronavirus has spread within communities statewide.

“COVID-19 hasn’t spread as fast as it has in most other states," Banks said. "But every infection, every hospitalization and every death are one too many."

She added, "The safe and effective vaccines we’re distributing across the state offer real hope we can end this pandemic. But it’s too soon to drop our guard.”

Despite recent weeks of record-high case numbers, Oregon has actually reported fewer total cases than two neighboring states with fewer residents. There have been more than 125,000 cases in Idaho and 194,000 in Nevada.

Oregon also has the 44th lowest level of average daily cases among all states, according the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

However, OHA said at the current level of transmission, Oregon could see about 2,200 new cases and 110 hospitalizations per day by Jan 1, 2021.

"If people are not diligent about mask wearing and physical distancing, resulting in a rise in transmission like what Oregon experienced in early November, new daily cases could rise to 2,550," OHA said in a press release. "COVID-19 patients needing hospital care in the next two weeks would similarly rise, to 125 per day."

The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 across Oregon dropped to 539 on Friday, which is 12 fewer than Thursday. There are 111 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is two fewer than Thursday.

Twenty-one more deaths due to COVID-19 were reported Friday.

Here are the Oregon counties that reported new cases:

Baker: 7

Benton: 34

Clackamas: 117

Clatsop: 6

Columbia: 6

Coos: 18

Crook: 10

Curry: 10

Deschutes: 59

Douglas: 14

Grant: 3

Harney: 2

Hood River: 29

Jackson: 76

Jefferson: 27

Josephine: 30

Klamath: 62

Lake: 1

Lane: 93

Lincoln: 7

Linn: 43

Malheur: 17

Marion: 153

Morrow: 4

Multnomah: 200

Polk: 18

Tillamook: 15

Umatilla: 59

Union: 1

Wasco: 30

Washington: 221

Yamhill: 18

OHA released the following information about the 21 Oregonians who died: