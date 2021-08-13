On 1st day of Oregon's new mask mandate, many were following the rules

People once again had to start masking up indoors in public on Friday. Not everyone was happy about it, but most wore a mask anyway.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Starting Friday, everyone in Oregon was once again required to start wearing masks inside public places, including grocery stores, regardless of vaccination status.

Looking at a handful of stores in Clackamas, Washington and Multnomah counties, KGW found most people were following the mandate, which is meant to slow the spread of COVID-19 as the delta variant surges statewide.

At Costco in Clackamas, workers handed out masks to those who forgot them and shrugged at the few who refused to wear them.

"Just like everybody else, I’m tired of the masks. But if it helps somebody else, I’m all for it,” said Tony Lairson as he loaded his truck in the parking lot.

“I’m for it," said another customer, Christopher Scott. "I feel like, the numbers of stuff rising, why not?”

Some local leaders like Clackamas County Board Chair Tootie Smith have expressed their discontent with wearing masks again.

But even shoppers who don't like the mandate, like Katie Palumbo, are masking up inside anyway.

“I did 'cause it’s just not worth a confrontation with people," Palumbo said. But I did see ... maybe 10 people who were not wearing masks and just going for it."

At Fred Meyer in Beaverton, located in Washington County, the manager told KGW about 95% of customers were not wearing a mask Thursday, the day before the mandate went in effect. On Friday, KGW saw roughly 95% had their masks on.

In Multnomah County, the Stadium Fred Meyer in Northwest Portland appeared to have a similar level of compliance.

