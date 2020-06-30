Oregon’s eviction ban extended through September

Gov. Kate Brown signed the extension bill on Tuesday.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon's temporary ban on commercial and residential evictions during the COVID-19 pandemic has been extended through September 30.

Gov. Kate Brown on Tuesday signed the bill, which lawmakers approved during Oregon’s special session.

Currently, landlords can't evict anyone for not paying rent. The extension gives renters until March 31, 2021 to pay everything back without any late fees or being reported to credit agencies.

While it dramatically helps renters, many of whom haven't received unemployment benefits yet, the extension will be hard on landlords who use rent to pay for mortgages on those properties.