Workplace COVID-19 outbreaks include Keizer In-N-Out Burger

Oregon Health Authority reported five people sick in connection to the Keizer In-N-Out.

KEIZER, Ore. — Of Oregon's 80 workplace COVID-19 outbreaks reported Wednesday, Keizer's popular In-N-Out Burger is one of them.

The Oregon Health Authority reported five people connected to the restaurant were confirmed sick.

That number can include both employees and people directly connected to them.

Marion County Public Health assists response during such outbreaks, sending health inspectors to evaluate safety measures.

Katrina Rothenberger oversees the county's COVID-19 response efforts. She said similar outbreaks to Keizer's In-N-Out tend to affect employees and their families, not customers.

"Employees who take lunch together, they might live together, or they're going to work with symptoms," Rothenberger explained.

She said people in the community are much more likely to spread disease through people they know, rather than from a drive-thru window.