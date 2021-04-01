Oregon will allow indoor, full-contact sports despite COVID surge

Over the past month, new daily cases have increased about 150%, including 55% in the past two weeks.

PORTLAND, Ore. — State officials say despite a fourth surge and rising numbers of patients hospitalized because of COVID-19, Oregon Gov. Kate Brown will ease restrictions by allowing “indoor full-contact sports” to restart by the end of the week.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the governor’s office and the Oregon Health Authority (OHA) said the move is in recognition of “the importance of athletics for the physical and mental health of Oregon’s youth athletes,” although the loosened restrictions also apply to adults.

Low-contact indoor sports already were permitted, but the new rules for the first time since last spring will allow Oregonians of all ages to engage in indoor basketball, cheerleading, wrestling and water polo, among other sports.

OHA said Tuesday that additional guidance for indoor full-contact sports is forthcoming, and sports organizations are required to follow health and safety measures for indoor full-contact sports to lessen the risk of COVID-19.

Over the past month, new daily cases have increased about 150%, including 55% in the past two weeks.

That’s faster than the national average, with new cases rising in the United States 4% in the past two weeks.