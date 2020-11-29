Oregon surpasses 900 coronavirus deaths, reports 1,599 new COVID cases

Health officials called on Oregonians to redouble their efforts to protect one another from the virus.

PORTLAND, Ore — On Sunday, the Oregon Health Authority (OHA) announced COVID-19 had claimed the lives of nine more Oregonians, bringing the state total death toll to 905.

Health officials called on Oregonians to redouble their efforts to protect one another from the coronavirus by wearing a mask, limiting social gatherings, keeping 6 feet from those who don’t live in your home and washing hands often.

“As we hit this somber milestone of 900 deaths in Oregon, we want to express our deepest sympathies to all the families that have lost a loved one to this virus,” a press release from OHA said.

OHA reported 1,599 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Sunday, bringing the state total to 74,120.

Cases reported were in the following counties:

Baker (3)

Benton (7)

Clackamas (136)

Clatsop (1)

Columbia (18)

Coos (4)

Crook (9)

Curry (2)

Deschutes (78)

Douglas (9)

Hood River (5)

Jackson (57)

Jefferson (21)

Josephine (14)

Klamath (28)

Lake (8)

Lane (59)

Lincoln (6)

Linn (30)

Malheur (20)

Marion (126)

Morrow (4)

Multnomah (648)

Polk (35)

Tillamook (5)

Umatilla (17)

Union (3)

Wasco (6)

Washington (206)

Yamhill (34)

OHA released the following information on the 9 reported deaths:

Oregon’s 897th COVID-19 death was an 82-year-old woman in Jackson County who tested positive on Nov. 11 and died Nov. 24 at Ashland Community Hospital. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 898th COVID-19 death was a 69-year-old woman in Linn County who tested positive on Oct. 30 and died Nov. 26 at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 899th COVID-19 death was a 72-year-old woman in Malheur County who tested positive on Nov. 19 and died Nov. 27 at St. Alphonsus, Nampa, Idaho. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 900th COVID-19 death was a 76-year-old woman in Malheur County who tested positive on Nov. 16 and died Nov. 28 at her residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 901st COVID-19 death was an 82-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive on Nov. 23 and died Nov. 28 at Salem Hospital. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 902nd COVID-19 death was a 73-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 12 and died Nov. 24 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 903rd COVID-19 death was an 88-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 24 and died Nov. 26 at her residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 904th COVID-19 death was an 88-year-old woman in Washington County who tested positive on Nov. 25 and died Nov. 26 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 905th COVID-19 death was an 80-year-old man in Washington County who tested positive on Nov. 21 and died Nov. 25 at his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

In their Sunday report, OHA also shared coronavirus hospitalizations continue to rise. Ten more people were hospitalized, bringing the state's total to 539.

There are 107 COVID patients in intensive care unit beds, which was one more than Saturday.